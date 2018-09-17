Cardington VB tops Colonel Crawford Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington picked up a volleyball win on Saturday against Colonel Crawford by scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. Paige Clinger finished with 14 kills, 17 digs and two aces.

“We needed this one to get back on track,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “We had a rough part of our schedule with Fredericktown and Highland in the same week, so we got some confidence back.”

