Northmor, Highland win Thursday volleyball matches

Northmor continued their undefeated season Thursday with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 win over Centerburg.

Anna Donner tallied 15 kills, 10 assists, two blocks, an ace and nine digs for the Knights. Leslie Brubaker added six kills and two blocks, while Julianne Kincaid finished with five kills. Hanna Bentley picked up six kills and three aces, Macy Miracle finished with 16 assists, one ace and seven digs and Lily Tate had 10 assists and nine digs. Also, Aly Blunk had 16 digs and Abby Donner finished with seven digs.

Both the JV and freshmen teams also won their contests with the Trojans.

Highland Scots

Highland improved to 9-1, 6-0 in league play, with a 25-5, 25-11, 25-14 win at home against East Knox. Both the JV and freshman team also won.

Raina Terry finished with 19 kills, while Gena West contributed 11 kills and three blocks. Ashlynn Belcher tallied 42 assists and Makenna Belcher added four kills and four aces. Also, Bridget Oder had four aces and both Abby Eusey and Christina Rose had four kills in the match.

