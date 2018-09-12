Northmor tops MG in Tuesday volleyball match

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor claimed their second win of the week on Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 win over Mount Gilead.

Both Julianne Kincaid and Hanna Bentley had one block, with Bentley adding nine kills and Kincaid tallying five. Macy Miracle had 16 assists, seven kills and two aces, while Lily Tate finished with 14 assists, four kills and an ace and Anna Donner added 10 assists, 15 kills, one ace and nine digs. Aly Blunk contributed 11 digs and Abby Donner added seven.

Both the JV and freshmen teams claimed 2-0 wins over the Indians.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS