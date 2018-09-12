OHSAA partners with MaxPreps

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is proud to announce a five-year sponsorship agreement with MaxPreps, the online high school sports leader that provides a customized sports information platform for high schools across the country.

The MaxPreps publishing platform operates across desktop, tablet and mobile devices that streamlines the process of managing sports information content and box score information that is published on MaxPreps.com and enables the content to be automatically provided to the OHSAA for use in various initiatives.

Beginning with the fall season of the 2018-19 school year the OHSAA will encourage coaches to submit varsity team rosters and team photos to MaxPreps and will also encourage coaches to submit scores and statistics to track regular-season standings, as well as showcasing statewide statistical leaders.

“Ohio, unquestionably, is one of the national leaders in high school sports, and MaxPreps is thrilled to enter a sponsorship agreement with the OHSAA,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. “The sponsorship with the OHSAA will further help MaxPreps pursue its goal to feature sports information from every team, every game and every player in America.”

“Many of our member schools already use MaxPreps and we are pleased to enter into an official agreement,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “MaxPreps is the leading high school sports content website in the country and we are excited to endorse their services to our member schools. Their tools and content, such as varsity publicity rosters, stats and conference standings, will be useful by our schools, media and fans. We’ve just scratched the surface with all the resources available through their platform.”

In Ohio, more than 2,300 coaches are currently using the MaxPreps platform, and last season MaxPreps collected more than 90 percent of schedules and scores from the state’s football, volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams.

MaxPreps has successfully partnered with 27 other high school state associations and is an official partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations.