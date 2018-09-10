Elgin pulls away from MG late

Mount Gilead jumped out to a good start at home against Elgin on Friday, but would not be able to hold onto an early lead in a game that wound up won by the Comets by a 40-24 margin.

The score was 16-14 in favor of the Indians after the first quarter, as Brandon Strickland scored on a one-yard run and Aaron Rogers added a 55-yard score and a pair of two-point conversions.

Unfortunately for MG, the Comets scored 12 points in the second quarter to go up 26-16. The Indians closed within two points in the third on a 46-yard run by Rogers and two-point conversion throw from Rogers to Mollohan. However, Elgin tallied a pair of fourth-quarter scores to pull away down the stretch.

The Indians finished with 403 yards, 335 on the ground. Rogers rand for 170 yards and also completed eight passes for 65 more. Aaron Baer finished with three catches for 27 yards. Defensively, Tristan Seitz had 11.5 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Garrett Casto added 9.5 tackles and two forced fumbles, while Colton Cronenwett had 5.5 tackles and Devon Hill tallied 4.5 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

