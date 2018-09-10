MG boys claim win at Tiffin Carnival

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team finished first at Tiffin Carnival on Saturday, finishing with 96 points to second-place Columbus Grove’s 175.

Liam Dennis took eighth in 16:42.4 to lead the Indians, while Brett Shipman took 10th in 16:44.8 and Casey White finished 12th in 16:47.3. Ethan Supplee claimed 16th in 16:58.2, Kyle White took 50th in 17:39.9, Brandon Stevens finished 81st in 18:08.5 and Trevor Ball ran 105th in 18:36.1.

The Lady Indians were fifth in their race. Allison Johnson claimed an individual championship, placing first in 18:19.5. Baylee Hack took third in 18:22.6, while Olivia Millisor finished 31st in 20:41.4. Madison Fitzpatrick claimed 105th in 22:32.4, Selia Shipman placed 155th in 23:14.2 and Makayla Weaver was 195th in 23:54.5.

Watkins Memorial Invitational

The Northmor girls placed second in the Division III race of the Watkins Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

Julianna Ditullio placed 18th in 22:51.8, while Julia Kanagy took 21st in 23:11.2 and Kristie Wright finished 27th in 23:28.6. Sabrina Kelley was 33rd in 23:47, while Olivia Goodson took 40th in 24:13.2. Carolyn McGaulley took 65th in 26:11.3 and Maddison Yaussy placed 100th in 28:00.7.

Also, Bailey Snyder was 102nd in 28:23.

Mount Gilead’s girls were 15th in the meet, with Emily Randall placing 93rd in 27:34.5 and Michaela McGill taking 94th in 27:39. Adriana Tinch ran 125th in 29:59.3, Dakota Shipman placed 132nd in 20:58.1 and Skye Shipman was 159th in 34:36.4. Also, Anna Marocco placed 165th in 36:00.6 and Meaghan Clapper took 166th in 36:03.7.

Cardington did not have a full team in the race. Marlo Young finished 45th in 24:31, Bella Scurlock placed 89th in 27:27 and Ashlee Drury claimed 168th in 36:27.3.

In the boys’ race, Northmor finished fourth, Mount Gilead took sixth and Cardington finished eighth.

Northmor was led by Gavvin Keen, who ran eighth in 18:32.3. Ryan Bentley placed 20th in 19:12, while Kooper Keen was 26th in 19:25.1 and Mostyn Evans took 31st in 19:32.1. Chase Hoover ran 48th in 20:05.2, Austin Amens took 59th in 20:37.6 and Alec Moore was 64th in 20:52.7.

Also, T.J. Diehl was 76th, B.J. White was 80th, Kyle Price was 100th, Jack Sears was 109th, Jayden McClain was 120th, P.J. Lower was 130th, Zach Govoni was 132nd, Dillon Amens was 140th, Kolten Hart was 160th, Josh Cramer was 172nd, Anthony Bryant was 181st and Austin Lewis was 182nd.

For Mount Gilead, Michael Snopik ran 22nd in 19:16.5 and Eric Mowery took 28th in 19:26.4. Sy Shipman finished 43rd in 20:00.5, while Colson Chapman claimed 46th in 20:02.9 and Ryan Caudill was 74th in 21:16.4. Connor Page ran 85th in 21:36.5 and Tyler Knight finished 88th in 21:46.6.

Also, Wyatt Harriman was 93rd, Ethan Kemp was 101st, Gavin Robinson was 105th, Phillip Emberg was 116th, Bradley Butcher was 139th, Aiden Honzo was 157th, Mason Kidwell was 165th, Ethan Honzo was 202nd and Wesley Bush was 204th.

Cardington was led by Mason White, who place sixth in 18:05.1. Racine Hallabrin ran 27th in 19:26.3, while Kaleb Meade finished 53rd in 20:21.5 and Gage Higgins placed 83rd in 21:26.4. James Hallabrin claimed 110th in 22:38.3, while Michael Rose was 127th in 23:08.5 and Sam West took 162nd in 25:06.9.

Also, Devin Gheen took 177th in 26:05.5.

Highland participated in the Division III races, where the girls finished 10th and the boys were 13th.

Camberly Schade was the top Lady Scot, placing 34th in 23:08.9. Julia Pauley placed 63rd in 24:18.6, while Liz Jensen finished 66th in 24:27.7 and Mia White was 67th in 24:29.7. Hayley Dailey took 138th in 27:05.1, Joanna Pauley finished 142nd in 27:15.2 and Morgan Wilhelm took 159th in 27:52. Also, Sammie Trusler was 162nd, Clarissa Dudgeon was 240th, Juli Ward was 245th and Haylee Price was 259th.

Dalton Lee was 16th in 18:14.4 to pace the boys’ team, while Collin Kipp ran 56th in 19:19.5, Tucker Tague finished 87th in 19:58 and Bruce Jordan was 90th in 20:05.3. Zach Wetzel claimed 102nd in 20:28.6, Chandler Bumpus took 124th in 21:12 and Jordan Bellamy was 125th in 21:12.7.

Also, Alex McCafferty was 159th, Nefi Bumpus was 190th, Wyatt Groves was 191st, Rider Minnick was 202nd, Josh Frazier was 218th, Chase Higgins was 260th and Blake Jodrey was 278th.

