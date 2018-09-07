Volleyball teams pick up wins Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland won again on Thursday, defeating visiting Fredericktown by scores of 25-23, 25-10 and 25-12.

Raina Terry finished with 18 kills and four aces for the Scots, while Abby Eusey added six kills and Kendal Stover contributed four kills and three aces.

The JV and freshmen teams also swept the Freddies, both winning their matches 2-0.

Cardington Pirates

In a Thursday night home match with Danville, Cardington picked up a 25-8, 25-16, 25-16 win.

Paige Clinger finished with 15 kills, 19 digs and three aces for the Pirates, while Maci Morgan picked up 24 digs.

“This was a great team win,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “We got some young girls in tonight to see some varsity action.”

Northmor Knights

Northmor defeated East Knox by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-23 on Thursday to improve to 7-0 (4-0 in league play).

The Knights got 14 digs, one ace, two blocks, 11 assists and 20 kills from Anna Donner, while Aly Blunk added eight digs and an ace. Macy Miracle had two aces and 21 assists and Lily Tate finished with an ace and five assists. Also, Leslie Brubaker finished with six blocks and 13 kills.

The JV and freshman teams for Northmor both took 2-0 victories.

