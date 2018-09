By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington golf team was edged by East Knox Thursday by a 176-179 margin due to the efforts of medalist Drew Salyers, who shot 32.

Cardington was led by Jacob Spires, who shot 42, while Danny Vaught shot 43 and Logan Doubikin had a round of 45. Christian Hand shot 49, Cayman Spires scored 52 and Liam Warren finished with a round of 53.

