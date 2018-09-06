Highland spikers beat MG on Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland cruised past Mount Gilead in a Wednesday night volleyball match by scores of 25-5, 25-5 and 25-7.

Raina Terry tallied 12 kills and four aces for the Scots, while Makenna Belcher added six kills and five aces. Gena West added six kills, while Abby Eusey tallied four. Also, Ashlynn Belcher picked up three aces.

Both the JV and freshmen Scots won their matches by 2-0 margins.

