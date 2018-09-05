Cardington runners compete at Fairbanks

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Cardington cross country program traveled to Fairbanks Tuesday to compete in that school’s invitational.

The boys’ squad was fourth out of eight teams. Mason White was the race winner, finishing in 18:13, while Racine Hallabrin took third in 19:10. Gage Higgins placed 30th in 22:30, while Kaleb Meade was 35th in 22:40, James Hallabrin took 37th in 22:55, Michael Rose finished 39th in 22:59 and Devin Gheen was 46th in 23:57.

Also, Sam West was 50th.

The girls didn’t have a full team. Marlo Young took seventh in 26:17, Bella Scurlock was 18th in 28:42 and Ashlee Drury placed 33rd in 37:34.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS