Highland tops Ontario for first win

Highland pulled away from host Ontario in the second half to win 47-16 after only holding an 18-10 lead going into the intermission.

The Scots jumped out to an 18-0 lead on a 45-yard run by Jack Weaver, an interception return by Brock Veley and an eight-yard scoring pass from Ian Taylor to Isaiah Stoneburner, but watched their opponents close within eight going into the half and then score on the opening kickoff of the third quarter to get within an 18-16 margin.

The rest of the game was all Highland, though. Tate Tobin had runs of one and 47 yards for scores, while Taylor scored on a 14-yard run and Brody Matthews finished off the game with a two-yard scoring run.

Highland out-gained their opponents by a 429-150 margin, with Weaver rushing for 121, Tobin tallying 116, Matthews finishing with 63 and Veley adding 59. Taylor completed five passes for 60 yards, with both Veley and Stoneburner having two receptions.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t get untracked offensively in a 40-0 loss at Upper Sandusky on Friday.

The score was 13-0 after the first period and 33-0 at the half, as Upper Sandusky was able to ride that big lead through the second half to claim the win.

MG was held to 86 yards in the game, with Brandon Strickland rushing for 20 yards and Mason Mollohan hauling in three receptions for 52. Defensively, Aaron Baer had 6.5 tackles and Strickland had five, while Garrett Casto had 3.5 and a fumble recovery.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell to Bucyrus by a 38-17 margin in a road game Friday night.

Thanks to a Brandon Steckel field goal and a two-yard scoring run from Mason Goers, the team was within a 20-10 margin at the half, but the Redmen were able to pull away over the final two quarters to claim the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

