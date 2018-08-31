Cardington, Highland both win Thursday volleyball contests

By Rob Hamilton

On Thursday, the Cardington volleyball team topped East Knox by a 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 margin in a home match.

Hannah Wickline finished the night with 18 kills, while Paige Clinger tallied 12 kills and 10 digs. Maci Morgan tallied 21 digs and was cited for having a solid defensive game and being good in serve reception.

Highland Scots

Highland moved to 5-1, 2-0 in league play with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-9 home volleyball win over Centerburg Thursday.

Raina Terry tallied 18 kills in the game, while both Makenna Belcher and Abby Eusey added seven each. Bridget Oder finished with 25 digs and Ashlynn Belcher contributed 32 assists.

Both the freshman and JV teams picked up 2-0 wins against the Trojans.

