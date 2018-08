By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead was edged by East Knox on Wednesday by a 167-173 margin.

Mitchell Bell shot 38 for MG, while Mallory Graham had a round of 39. Both Zac Trimble and Micah Tuggle shot 48, Graham Simpson scored 49 and Mason Faux rounded out the varsity by shooting 53.

