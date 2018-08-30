MG’s Graham PoY for LEJGA golf season

Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead was named the Lake Erie Junior Golf Association Player of the Year in the girls’ 15-19 age group.

Competing in 10 events, she tallied a total of 126.5 points, placing her over 16 points in front of second-place Julia Hippely, who was in 11 events.

In those 10 events, which took place over June and July, she finished first in five of them (at Thunderbird North, Willard, Oak Harbor, Maumee Bay and Sleepy Hollow), was in sole possession of second place once, tied for second once and also had one third-place, fourth-place and fifth-place finish. Graham finished with the most wins of anyone in her age group and also was third with 10 top-10 finishes and fourth in scoring average at 78.9 strokes per outing.

Information provided by Lake Erie Junior Golf Association.

