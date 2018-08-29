Coomer to be inducted into Cardington Hall of Fame

Larry Coomer, a 1963 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate, scored a total of 519 points during his career with the school’s football team.

In recognition of his high school career, he is being inducted posthumously into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies to be conducted when the Pirates host the Colonel Crawford football team on Friday, Sept. 7.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. Accepting the award will be Coomer’s widow, Debbie, and his sister, Shirley Coomer Grosh. Also participating will be the school’s athletic director, Tom Hack, and Superintendent Brian Petrie.

A halfback, Coomer scored a total of 519 points in four seasons with the Pirates. He racked up 110 points as a freshman. During his senior year he scored three TDs in the opening game against Big Walnut which the Pirates won 30-8. That same year he scored three touchdowns in a 34-12 shellacking of Marion Catholic and in a romp over Scioto Valley, he ran for five TDs.

His coach was Henry “Dutch” Schroth, who said “he’s an easy player to coach,” adding “he prefers to do it rather than talk about it.”

He missed six games in three years due to injuries. The school’s 29-game winning streak without a loss was snapped in the final game of 1961 when Crestline blanked the Pirates. Coomer was on the bench with a leg injury during that game. His longest run was 85 yards for a touchdown against Richwood; then an 80 yard sprint against Elm Valley in his final season. He ran for his biggest single game total, 32 points, against Scioto Valley.

During the final Fall Sports banquet, Coomer was given the Best Ball Carrier trophy and a four-year award, a gold football with a raised letter “C.” He was named first team All-Ohio Defense in 1959 and first team All-Ohio Offense in 1960.

His photo will be placed in the Hall of Fame section of the Rotunda in Cardington-Lincoln High School’s Murphy Gymnasium.

By Evelyn Long

