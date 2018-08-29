Cardington runners at Utica

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington cross country ran at the Utica Invitational on Tuesday, with the boys’ team finishing fifth in a seven-team race.

Mason White was the race winner in 19:01, while Racine Hallabrin also was a medalist, finishing seventh in 20:34. Sam West was 29th in 24:59, while Michael Rose was 34th in 25:20, Devin Gheen took 48th in 26:54, Kaleb Meade ran 58th in 28:52 and James Hallabrin claimed 63rd in 30:39.

The girls didn’t field a full team, but Marlo Young placed 25th in 32:03 and Ashlee Drury was 41st in 48:03.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS