Cardington VB picks up win over Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

After dropping their first game against Elgin, Cardington recovered to take a 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 win over the Comets, as Paige Clinger finished with 17 kills and 23 digs.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but we got the job done,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “Fair week is just starting and the girls need to balance a little better. We got out with a win and competed for the most part.”

