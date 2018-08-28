Northmor spikers sweep East Knox Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor picked up a Monday win in volleyball over East Knox in straight sets by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-16.

Both Leslie Brubaker and Macy Miracle had one block, while Brubaker added 12 kills and Miracle had 18 assists, two aces, six digs and six kills. Anna Donner added 16 assists, four aces, six digs and 13 kills; while Lily Tate finished with five assists, six digs and three kills. Also, Hanna Bentley tallied two aces, Aly Blunk had 20 digs and Julianne Kincaid added four kills.

The JV team also won in two games.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS