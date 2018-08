By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Cardington golf team finished in 11th place in the 15-team Northridge Invitational golf tournament.

Cayman Spires led the team by shooting 90, which tied him for 29th place overall. Logan Doubikin shot 99, while both Jacob Spires and Danny Vaught scored 103. Also, Liam Warren had a round of 121.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS