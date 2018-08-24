Lady Knights out to build on last year

In her 10th season as varsity coach for the Northmor volleyball team, Kara Wright (146-94 overall) will rely on five letter-winners as the Knights attempt to build on last season’s strong 20-5 effort that ended as the district runner-up team.

Senior Anna Donner was a third-team All-Ohio player, who was also named the Central District Player of the Year, as well as being a first-team pick in the district and KMAC as an outside hitter/setter. Middle hitter junior Leslie Brubaker was a second-team pick in both the district and league, while seniors Hanna Bentley, Lily Tate and Aly Blunk also return to provide experience for the team.

Wright will have to make up for the loss of a lot of talent from last year’s squad, though. Setter Jordyn Zoll and Libero Cristianna Boggs both earned postseason recognition last year, with Zoll being a first-team pick in the league and district and Boggs getting second-team honors in both. Four other major senior contributors also were lost from the 2017 team.

While the coach does have a number of new varsity players in Macy Miracle, Julianne Kincaid, Abby Donner and Michelea Zeger, she does note that her main concerns for the year revolve around staying healthy due to having a short bench. However, if all goes well, Wright feels her team can continue its recent success.

“We will continue to be a strong defensive team that will look to push for a chance at the KMAC league title and make a run in tournaments to win districts,” she said. To contend for a league title, the coach feels her team will have to overcome some tough competition.

“Highland will continue to be strong, but Fredericktown and Cardington have strong athletes in their programs as well,” she noted.

Northmor's volleyball team for this year is in the above picture.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

