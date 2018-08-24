Highland working to repeat success

After returning to the playoffs in the 2017 season, the Highland football team is hoping to add to that success behind six returning starters on both sides of the ball. The team, which finished as co-KMAC champions and tallied an 8-3 record, has nine returning letter-winners.

“We have many returning offensive and defensive linemen and team speed,” said head coach Chad Carpenter. “Many players received playing time last year and should be able to contribute towards our team success this year.”

On offense, Carpenter feels Austin Schauer, Chase Carpenter, Zach DeBord, Luke Loudermilk and Joey Scaffidi will hold down the offensive line, while Brock Veley, Jack Weaver, Brody Matthews, Reese Weissenfluh and Tate Tobin all could get carries at the running back positions. Ian Taylor and Kaden Johnson will see time at quarterback and Isaiah Stoneburner and Clay Matthews will be the top receivers.

Brandon Pauley, Carpenter, Cam Cutrone and Scaffidi will play on the defensive line, while Tobin, Weaver, Wyatt Hornsby and Garrison Hankins are expected to see the field at linebacker. Also, Veley, Matthews, Weissenfluh, Jarin Vasquez and Stoneburner will play in the defensive backfield.

Carpenter, who looks at East Knox, Danville and Northmor as the top competition in the KMAC, feels that he’ll need some younger players to step up in order for his team to be successful, as they are lacking depth at several positions.

“Our players have worked extremely hard this summer to prepare for the upcoming schedule,” he said. “Like in past years, we play a very tough non-conference schedule. We open with Bloom Carroll, Ontario and River Valley. Conference play should be very competitive this year as many of them have a lot of returning players.”

Highland’s football team will look for a second straight season in the playoffs this fall. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_highfb.jpg Highland’s football team will look for a second straight season in the playoffs this fall. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS