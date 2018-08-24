Northmor, Highland volleyball teams win KMAC openers

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor volleyball team picked up a five-set win over Fredericktown on Thursday by scores of 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 25-10 and 16-14.

Anna Donner, Macy Miracle and Aly Blunk all had eight digs in the match. Donner added four aces, eight assists and 19 kills; while Miracle had four aces, 18 assists and two blocks. Leslie Brubaker taliied six kills and five blocks, Lily Tate added 10 assists, Julianna Kincaid had six kills and Hanna Bentley finished with four blocks.

The Knights also won the JV and freshmen matches.

Highland Scots

Highland cruised past Danville in their KMAC opener by scores of 25-6, 25-5 and 25-6.

Both Raina Terry and Abby Eusey finished with eight kills, while Makenna Belcher added seven. Gena West had six kills and two aces, Christina Rose tallied five kills and Ashlynn Belcher contributed four aces.

The JV squad also claimed a win on the night.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS