Scot girls work to keep improving

With 12 returning letter-winners, Highland girls’ soccer coaches Michelle Hudson and Matt Mosher have high hopes that their third-year program will enjoy a decent amount of success this year.

After going 2-14 last year after a 3-11-1 mark in 2016, the team returns Riley Kemmer, Madison Zamer, Madison Dudgeon, Gracie Hinkle, Emily White, Selina Cruz, Kelsey Anderson, Madison Bolton, Brooke Ratliff, Mattie Ruehrmund, Avery Zerby and Alexis Shaw.

New to the roster are 10 players in Emma Hinkle, Jade Disbennett, Mary Thomas, Cori Milburn, Jada Mullins, Ava Peffers, Destiny Carpenter, Caley Evans, Peyton Carpenter and Lilly McElroy.

The coaches are expecting many of those new players to be immediate contributors, as they will have some holes to fill. Olivia Sheets, the team’s leading scorer in the past two years, is gone, as are Hannah Williams, Molly Delaney, Allie LaFever and Makenzie Fuller.

When asked about team goals, the coaches said, “Continue to build the program. We have 10 new players who will all have a positive impact on the field, several immediately. We’re looking to step up and put one-half of our games in the win column. That would give us more wins than our combined first two seasons. We hope to limit our injuries this season.”

Pictured above is Highland’s girls’ soccer team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_highgirlssoccer.jpg Pictured above is Highland’s girls’ soccer team. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS