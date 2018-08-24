Scot golfers have solid group

With five returning letter-winners, a key transfer and a pair of quality freshmen, the Highland golf team is hoping for a successful season after going 22-21 in matches last year.

The team returns senior Noah Dado, junior Gunner Oakley and sophomores Owen Mott, Dylan Lehman and Drew Santo. Added to that mix is sophomore transfer Bryce Rinehart and freshmen Luke Cain and Brayden Gamble.

“Bryce Rinehart, a transfer from Fredericktown, will be a welcomed addition to our team,” said head coach Chris Rupe. “He played on the varsity last year at Fredericktown. Bryce and I go way back. His father and mother have been friends of mine since high school. Luke and Brayden are coming over from the middle school team. They will bring added depth to our team.”

The team did graduate Sam LoPiccolo and Cameron Snyder from last year’s squad, but Rupe is confident enough in who he has that he’s set goals to compete for a league title, as well as improve in 18-hole tournament standings.

To win in the league, his team will have to outplay some strong squads.

“The conference will be very deep from top to bottom,” he said. “Cardington, Mount Gilead and East Knox will be top contenders.”

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Highland’s boys’ golf team is in the above picture. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_highboysgolf.jpg Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Highland’s boys’ golf team is in the above picture. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel For the first year, Highland will have a girls’ golf team this fall. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_highgirlsgolf.jpg For the first year, Highland will have a girls’ golf team this fall. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

