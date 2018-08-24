MG golfer edge Cardington Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead Indians edged Cardington in golf on Thursday by a 179-183 margin.

Mallory Graham was match medalist for the Indians, shooting 38 over the nine holes. Mitchell Bell shot 43, while Zac Trimble scored 47 and Micah Tuggle had a round of 51. Also golfing were Brad Landon (55) and Adam Linder (56).

Logan Doubikin led Cardington by shooting 43, while Cayman Spires had a round of 44. Christian Hand scored 47 and Jacob Spires finished at 49 shots. Also on the varsity were Danny Vaught and Liam Warren, who both shot 51.

