Pirate golfers looking for KMAC title

With seven returning letter-winners on his team, first-year Cardington golf coach Brett Young is hoping this is the year the program is able to snare a league title.

Senior Jacob Spires (47.9 average) and junior Cayman Spires (48.0) were second-team KMAC golfers, while senior Logan Doubikin (46.0) earned honorable mention recognition. Senior Christian Hand and juniors Josh Shook, Danny Vaught and Liam Warren all also have lettered for the Pirates, who lost Sage Brannon to graduation.

“We have seven returning lettermen with experience,” said Young. “It should give us great depth and competition throughout the year. We also are led by a group of seniors.”

After the team finished second in the league the last two years, Young noted his main goal is to make sure they’re hungry enough to go for the title.

“With the last two years finishing runner-up, I want them to strive to get over that hump and not just settle,” he said. “We want to compete for the KMAC championship and continue to improve throughout the year.”

To do so, the coach says they’ll have to beat a number of tough teams, as he looks at Mount Gilead, East Knox and Highland as all providing challenges.

