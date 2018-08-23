Mount Gilead CC sweeps Upper Sandusky titles

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team had no trouble in taking the team title at the Upper Sandusky Invitational on Wednesday.

The Indians were able to record the first five runners in the meet to finish with a mere 15 points in the 16-team race. Second-place Columbus Grove had 66.

Brett Shipman won the race for MG with a time of 16:35.51. Casey White took second in 16:40.89, while Liam Dennis was third in 16:47.06, Kyle White finished fourth in 16:47.5 and Ethan Supplee ran fifth in 16:47.81. Trevor Ball claimed 16th in 17:53.4 and Gavin Robinson was 39th in 19:23.44 to round out the team.

Cardington also ran in the meet, finishing ninth with 252 points. Mason White led the team by running 13th in 17:34.09, while Racine Hallabrin followed in 19th with a time of 18:03.23. Kaleb Meade took 71st in 20:26.97 and Sam West was 79th in 20:52.6. Also, Devin Gheen claimed 122nd in 22:34.76, Mike Rose was 125th in 22:50.99 and James Hallabrin ran 134th in 23:14.74.

Mount Gilead also won the girls’ meet, although by a more narrow margin. The Indians finished with 52 points, while Notre Dame Academy was second with 58 in the 14-team race.

Allison Johnson was second for MG in 19:01.59, while Baylee Hack took third in 19:05.16 to lead the team. Olivia Millisor finished ninth in 20:35.65 and Emily Hanft placed 16th in 21:11.47. Placing 26th in 22:12.16 was Madison Fitzpatrick, while Selia Shipman took 33rd in 22:52.6. Also , Makayla Weaver finished 60th in 24:21.58.

Cardington competed, but did not have a full team. Bella Scurlock led the Pirates by running 52nd in 24:01.32, while Marlo Young was 61st in 24:23.86 and Ashlee Drury ran 141st in 37:09.43.

