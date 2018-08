By Rob Hamilton

Highland was edged by St. Francis DeSales on Tuesday by a 3-1 count in a match lasting for over two hours.

In the contest, Raina Terry finished with 22 kills, while Makenna Belcher had 10, Gena West tallied eight and Abby Eusey picked up five.

The JVs lost their match in three games, but the freshmen won in three.

