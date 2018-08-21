Teams run at Northmor

Fredericktown swept the team titles at Monday’s Northmor Invitational cross country meet, winning the 11-team boys’ meet with 39 points to Northmor’s second-place total of 98 and overcoming Loudonville by a 43-74 margin in the nine-squad girls’ meet.

The Knight boys were second in the boys’ meet with 98 points. Mostyn Evans paced Northmor by running 13th in 18:57.65, while Ryan Bentley ran 14th in 19:01.97 and Amil Upchurch was 15th in 19:07.34. Gavvin Keen took 25th in 19:51.12 and B.J. White placed 39th in 20:41.03, while Austin Amens was 42nd in 20:52.47 and Chase Hoover placed 47th in 21:07.53.

Also, Kyle Price was 48th, Kooper Keen was 50th, T.J. Diehl was 56th, Jack Sears was 93rd, P.J. Lower was 96th, Dylan Amens was 102nd, Zach Govoni was 103rd, Kolton Hart was 106th, Josh Cramer was 119th, Anthony Bryant was 121st and Ethan Branch was 128th.

Highland placed third in the meet with 104 points, with Dalton Lee pacing the team in sixth place with a time of 18:25.02. Collin Kipp finished 11th in 18:39.94, while Tucker Tague placed 26th in 19:54.89 and Bruce Jordan finished 33rd in 20:32.69. Zach Wetzel finished 37th in 20:39.31, Jordan Bellamy took 49th in 21:15.27 and Chandler Bumpus placed 53rd in 21:31.01.

Also, Rider Minnick was 62nd, Blake Jodrey was 76th, Wyatt Groves was 82nd and Josh Frazier was 105th.

Mount Gilead ran part of their team in the meet, finishing fourth with 108 points. Eric Mowery led the team, running 16th in 19:15.9, while Sy Shipman was 19th in 19:28.52 and Brandon Stevens took 24th in 19:46.76. Michael Snopik finished 27th in 20:04.33, while Colson Chapman took 31st in 20:16.72. Ryan Caudill ran 38th in 20:40.15 and Connor Page finished 61st in 21:51.41.

Also, Tyler Knight was 65th, Ethan Kemp was 66th, Philip Emberg was 84th, Mason Kidwell was 91st, Bradley Butcher was 97th and Wesley Bush was 131st.

Northmor’s girls’ team placed third with 78 points, as Julianna Ditullio placed sixth in 22:48.69 and Julia Kanagy ran seventh in 23:01.87. Sabrina Kelley finished 19th in 24:08.23, Kristie Wright ran 35th in 26:03.53 and Carolyn McGaulley took 36th in 26:07.65. Also, Olivia Goodson ran 47th in 27:01.44 and Maddison Yaussy placed 60th in 27:59.14.

Highland took fifth in the race with 114 points. Camberly Schade led the team by running third in 21:26.19. Mia White placed 15th in 23:45.15, Elizabeth Jensen took 23rd in 24:24.47 and Morgan Wilhelm ran 56th in 27:34.68. Samantha Trusler finished 61st in 27:59.48, while Joanna Pauley was 66th in 28:23.6 and Hayley Dailey took 74th in 30:00.12.

Also, Juli Ward was 80th and Haylee Price was 90th.

Mount Gilead’s squad placed ninth with 238 points. Jadyn Shipman took 57th in 27:46.06, while Dakota Shipman was 70th in 29:51.11 and Michaela McGill ran 73rd in 29:58.81. Also, Emily Randall was 77th in 30:25.14, Skye Shipman claimed 87th in 36:43 and Meaghan Clapper was 88th in 37:33.

Dalton Lee led the Highland boys’ team at Monday’s Northmor Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_daltonlee.jpg Dalton Lee led the Highland boys’ team at Monday’s Northmor Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Julianna Ditullio claimed sixth place on Monday at the Northmor Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_northgirl1.jpg Northmor’s Julianna Ditullio claimed sixth place on Monday at the Northmor Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead’s Eric Mowery competes in the Northmor Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_ericmowery.jpg Mount Gilead’s Eric Mowery competes in the Northmor Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS