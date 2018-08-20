Cardington honors softball team

During its recent meeting, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution read by Superintendent Brian Petrie that honors the school’s 2018 Softball team.

“Whereas the 2018 Cardington-Lincoln Softball team realized its best season in school history with an appearance in the state championship game; earned its second straight trip to the state softball final four, its third consecutive district championship and its sixth consecutive league title. The team displayed exemplary work ethic and sportsmanship as models for our students and community.”

“The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education proclaims its most sincere appreciation and recognition for the team’s accomplishments in the 2018 season. The board strongly encourages all members of our community

to join with it in personally expressing appreciation and congratulations to the team, coaches and families.”

The team will be recognized during halftime when the Cardington-Lincoln Pirates host the Plymouth High School football team on Aug. 24. An extra five minutes is being made available at the halftime following performances by both of the schools’ bands.

By Evelyn Long

