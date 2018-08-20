Highland VB wins two

Highland’s volleyball got their 2018 season off to a good start by sweeping Buckeye Valley and Delaware Hayes in action on Saturday.

Against the Barons, Highland won by a 25-10, 25-13, 25-7 margin. Raina Terry tallied 13 kills, while Makenna Belcher added nine. Ashlynn Belcher finished with four kills and four aces and Kelsee Bargnesi tallied three aces.

Highland made it two in a row with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 win over Hayes. Terry led the team with 17 kills, while Makenna Belcher picked up nine more. Gena West contributed five blocks for the 2-0 Scots. The Scot JVs also won twice, while the freshmen won their lone match of the day.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

