Northmor community hosts pie auction

Kitchens in the Northmor School District were busy last Saturday when 70 Northmor High School boys and some junior high boys baked pies. All the coaches also baked for the pie auction to benefit the football team at Northmor. $9,935.00 was the total raised for the team.

Northmor parent Kim Bood said the pie auction is the one fundraising event to buy equipment and supplies for the season. She said this year a special pie was auctioned off for the Colby Hildreth Scholarship fund. Colby was 14 when he passed away from cancer. The pie sold for $3,000.

Becky Armrose, wife of head football coach, Scott Armrose, said that Colby’s mom sent in a pie for the auction since Colby would have been a freshman on the team this year. The team wanted Colby’s pie to go for his scholarship fund.

“There was just the one pie for the scholarship fund,” said Becky. “When it brought $3,000, there weren’t many dry eyes in the house.”

Becky thanked the many people who purchased a pie along with big donors: Iberia Earthworm, Lilly Industry, Iberia Machine Shop, and Pioneer Seed Carlyle Smith. She also thanked Bill Creswell for volunteering as auctioneer.

Courtesy Photo Karen and Louie Cortez purchased a pie made in honor of Colby Hildreth at the annual Northmor pie auction. The pie was made by Cake and Icing in Galion. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_pie-1.jpg Courtesy Photo Karen and Louie Cortez purchased a pie made in honor of Colby Hildreth at the annual Northmor pie auction. The pie was made by Cake and Icing in Galion. Alberta Stojkovic | Morrow County Sentinel At the Northmor pie auction are, from left to right, Austin Wheeler, Jason Sklenicka and head football coach Scott Armrose. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_360.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | Morrow County Sentinel At the Northmor pie auction are, from left to right, Austin Wheeler, Jason Sklenicka and head football coach Scott Armrose.

By Alberta Stojkovic

