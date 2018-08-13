Cardington holds pie auction

The Cardington-Lincoln High School 2018 football season officially kicked off when the annual inner squad scrimmage and pie auction was held Aug. 4. The scrimmage was held in the morning with fans receiving doughnuts donated by friends and parents of the squad.

Following a carry-in dinner, players and cheerleaders were introduced during the pie auction.

Forty one pies were baked by the football team members and 20 by the cheerleaders. The team raised $6,817 and the cheerleaders, $2,890.

There were two high bids for pies. One was $1,000 from A1 Concrete Leveling, Inc. (Ron Nichols) for the pie, a vanilla cream puff, baked by Tristan Nichols. He is a sophomore football player. Additionally, a bid by Dick and Pat Clark of $110 was raised by $2000 by the Griffith and Brininger Law Firm for a total of $2110 for a Reece’s Peanut Butter pie baked by Devin Speck. Most of these funds will be used for a field goal post camera, which will aid the coaching staff with breakdown of game footage.

The cheerleaders raised $2,890. Money raised will fund the purchase of football equipment, uniforms and meals for the team and cheerleaders prior to Friday night games.

Tim Plumley is the first year head coach. Assistant coaches are Ryan Rosek, Allen Adams, Tod Brininger, and Kyle Hobbs. Plumley and Jamie Ames, cheerleader advisor, served as emcees for the evening. Wes Wigton donated his service as the host auctioneer.

Devin Speck (l) is pictured with Cardington assistant football coach Tod Brininger and his prize-winning pie at the school’s annual kick off to the football season. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_pie.jpg Devin Speck (l) is pictured with Cardington assistant football coach Tod Brininger and his prize-winning pie at the school’s annual kick off to the football season. Courtesy Photo

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com