Marion Popcorn Festival 55 and over softball tournament

The Marion Senior Softball Association will be holding their annual 55 and over 2018 Popcorn Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 8. If you have a team and would like to participate, there’s room for one more.

The tournament is a guaranteed three-game tournament with playoff games to determine first and second places. The games will be played at Garfield and Kennedy Parks on two fields. The tournament fee is $125 (please make checks out to Marion Senior Softball Association and mail to Keith Thrush, 1678 Westminster Road, Marion, OH 43302).

Anyone with additional questions may call Thrush at 740-244-6868. To find additional information about Marion’s three-day festival, go online at www.popcornfestival.com

Information received from Marion Popcorn Festival.