Cardington Black wins tournament

Cardington Black had a great season, going 9-1 and also winning the Morrow County 13U softball tournament. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Coaches Matt Longsdorf and Mike Struck, not pictured Laura Longsdorf. Front row: Jessica McGee, Makenna Dudgeon, Autumn Holt, Abby Ufferman, Kearston Dudgeon, Ella Struck, Samantha Spires, Olivia Holt, Kaleigh Ufferman, Layla Shinaberry, Mina Bentley, Kennedy Maceyko, not pictured Genevieve Longsdorf. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_IMG_4889.jpg Cardington Black had a great season, going 9-1 and also winning the Morrow County 13U softball tournament. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Coaches Matt Longsdorf and Mike Struck, not pictured Laura Longsdorf. Front row: Jessica McGee, Makenna Dudgeon, Autumn Holt, Abby Ufferman, Kearston Dudgeon, Ella Struck, Samantha Spires, Olivia Holt, Kaleigh Ufferman, Layla Shinaberry, Mina Bentley, Kennedy Maceyko, not pictured Genevieve Longsdorf. Courtesy Photo