MG swimmers finish second in league meet

The Mount Gilead Swim Team wrapped up a successful summer season as first runners-up at the TCAL League Championships on Saturday, July 14.

“Naturally, Colonel Crawford won the meet with nearly twice as many swimmers as we had, but we were thrilled to claim the second place trophy and finish more than 600 points ahead of third place Tiffin,” reported coach Dina Snow.

Many swimmers achieved season best times and enjoyed being part of high scoring relays.

“It truly was a team effort with every swimmer contributing to our totals,” said Snow. “It was great to see some swimmers get 1st, 2nd and 3rd, but it was also all the other finishes adding up that gave us our results. It was also great that most of our team participated. This time of the summer is hard with vacations, fairs and 4H camp, but when all our swimmers are involved, we can put together some great relay teams—and relays score the most points!”

First place relay finishes were earned by the 15-18 boys medley relay (Michael Snopik, Evan Zmuda, Casey Conrad and Gavin Robinson) and free relay (Conrad, Zmuda, Robinson and Tyler Knight).

Bringing home the silver for the relays were the 9-10 boys medley relay (Zane Grandstaff, Niles Bush, Hawke Littell and Griffin McClelland); the 15-18 girls medley relay (Keana Littell, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Kelsey Kneipp); the 8-under free relay (Elias Bulkowski, Zane Grandstaff, Connor Robinson and Max Bulkowski); the 9-10 boys free relay (Niles Bush, Anthony Bump, Griffin McClelland and Hawke Littell); the 11-12 boys free relay (Hayden McClelland, Brice Haughn, Carson Mowery and Nathan Rabun); the 15-18 girls free relay (Adriana Tinch, Cassandra Snopik, Madison Hack and Kelsey Kneipp) and the 15-18 boys ‘B’ free relay (Sammie West, Mason Kidwell, Joel Conrad and Michael Snopik).

Rounding out the medal count for relays with bronze were the 13-14 girls medley relay (Kamry Grandstaff, Kyndra Irwin, Madison Hack and Michaela McGill); the 13-14 boys medley relay (Mason Kidwell, Wesley Bush, Joel Conrad and William West); the 13-14 girls free relay (Taylor Robinson, Keana Littell, Kyndra Irwin and Michaela McGill); the 13-14 boys free relay (Luke Frazier, Bradley West, Wesley Bush and William West).

The 8-under girls free relay (Gabby Brinkman, Makayla Carlisle, Alina VanHorn and Avery McClelland) scored in 4th place, as did the 9-10 girls free relay (Ryann Brinkman, Kendall Neal, Abigail Griffith and Shyla Pruden) and the 13-14 girls ‘B’ relay (Tatum Neal, Skye Shipman, Kamry Grandstaff and Jacquelynn Gibson).

The following swimmers won gold for their individual events: Evan Zmuda, 200 IM, 100 back and 100 breast; Nathan Rabun, 50 free; Michael Snopik, 50 free, 100 free and 50 back; Casey Conrad 100 fly; and Luke Fraizer, 50 breast.

Earning silver medals were Joel Conrad, 100 IM, 50 fly and 50 breast; Nathan Rabun, 100 free; Gavin Robinson, 200 free and 100 breast; Casey Conrad, 100 back; Cassandra Snopik, 200 free and 100 breast; and Adriana Tinch, 50 back.

Bronze medalists for the team were Tyler Knight, 200 IM and 100 breast; Casey Conrad, 50 free; Luke Fraizer, 50 free and 100 free; Hawke Littell, 25 fly; Nathan Rabun, 50 back; Connor Robinson, 25 breast; and Mason Kidwell, 50 breast.

“At a championship meet, the scoring depth goes to 12th place, so many of our swimmers scored a lot of points by virtue of coming in 4th or 5th for example, even if they don’t get a medal. I would be typing in our entire roster since the kids did so well. All of the swimmers listed in our relays above also scored in their individuals,”reported Snow.

In addition to the runner-up trophy, Mount Gilead brought home age-group trophies won by the 11-12 boys, 13-14 boys and the 15-18 boys.

“It was a pretty big deal since Colonel Crawford typically wins most everything. Our team is pretty unique in having a good number of boys competing.”

The team ended the season with an awards banquet and pool party held at the Mount Gilead Pool. Each swimmer was recognized and the team honored seniors Evan Zmuda and Casey Conrad for all their years of hard work on the team.

Information received from Dina Snow.

