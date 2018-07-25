HOJGA holds “Best of the Best” tournament

Twelve winners and runners-up in the 16-18 and 13-15 divisions of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament series competed for “Best of the Best” in the Chad A. Wheeler tournament at Lincoln Hills Tuesday.

Playing from the white tees, Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian carded a 78 to win top honor nabbing nine pars and one birdie. Pleasant’s Minoy Shah was second at 79. Three tied for third with 83s, Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks, Zack Herbert of Big Walnut, and Spencer Keller of Galion. Robbie Bean of Olentangy shared sixth at 84 with Logan Bocsy of Fairbanks.

Other players competing were Mallory Graham 87, and Hayes Bentley of Mt. Gilead with 88, Talan Monticue of River Valley 94, Rocco Longbrake of Kenton 95, and Owen Knapp of Upper Sandusky 102.

Stewart will be recognized with a plaque among other presentation of awards and scholarships to juniors at the HOJGA Year-End Appreciation Banquet to be held on July 26 at Kings Mill, Waldo.

Ralph Ballenger will be the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association Guest Speaker at its Year-End Banquet.

Ballenger will be honored, as well as juniors presentation of awards and scholarships. Ballenger was born in 1939 and attended Brush High School in Cleveland, Ohio. In his early accomplishments he was runner up in the Cleveland District Amateur in 1958. He attended and played four years of Varsity Golf at Heidelberg College, Tiffin, Ohio 1957-1961. He furthered his education at Medical School and specialty training 1962-1971 at Ohio State University. He headed a teaching program for Obstetrics-Gynecology for 15 years.

During his years age 30-60, he participated in many District and State Amateur events: winning Columbus District Amateur Champion 1977; Ohio Mid Amateur Champ 1987; Columbus District Tournament of Champions winner; Ohio Senior Amateur winner 3 times; Club Champion-Columbus Country Club-9 times, and he qualified and played in two USGA Senior Amateurs in Chicago and Portland.

Information received from HOJGA.

