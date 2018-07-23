MG swimmers see action in pair of meets

The Mount Gilead Barracudas continued their busy season with meets against Tiffin and Colonel Crawford. The MG swimmers were victorious by a narrow margin over Tiffin: 314-292.

Highlights of the meet included Michael Snopik setting the 50 backstroke record for the 13-14 boys as well as many of the team members achieving personal bests.

“Abby Kincaid dropped over 30 seconds in her backstroke, so the whole team had fun cheering for her,” said coach Dina Snow.

Earning first place relay finishes finishes for the team were the 9-10 boys medley relay (Kasey Fiant, Niles Bush, Hawke Littell and Griffin McClelland); the 13-14 girls medley relay (Syntyche Black, Kyndra Irwin, Taylor Robinson and Tatum Neal); the 13-14 boys medley relay (Michael Snopik, Wesley Bush, Joel Conrad and Mason Kidwell); the 15-18 girls medley relay (Keana Littell, Cassandra Snopik, Madison Hack and Michaela McGill) and the 15-18 boys medley relay (Eric Mowery, Gavin Robinson, Casey Conrad and Tyler Knight); the 8-under girls free relay (Gabby Brinkman, Avery McClelland, Makayla Carlisle and Alina VanHorn); the 9-10 boys free relay (Niles Bush, Kasey Fiant, Anthony Bump and Griffin McClelland); the 11-12 boys free relay (Brice Haughn, Carson Mowery, Hayden McClelland and Hawke Littell); the 13-14 girls free relay (McGill, Taylor Robinson, Skye Shipman and Tatum Neal); the 13-14 boys free relay (Joel Conrad, William West, Mason Kidwell and Michael Snopik) and the 15-18 girls free relay (Madison Hack, Keana Littell, Kyndra Irwin and Cassandra Snopik).

Earning second place relay finishes were the 11-12 boys medley relay (Nathan Rabun, Luke Frazier, Brice Haughn and Carson Mowery); the 11-12 girls free relay (Kamry Grandstaff, Ryann Brinkman, Abigail Griffith and Shyla Pruden); the 13-14 boys ‘B’ free relay (Nathan Rabun, Bradley West, Wesley Bush and Luke Frazier); and the 15-18 boys free relay (Casey Conrad, Eric Mowery, Gavin Robinson and Tyler Knight).

Scoring first place in their individual events were Kyndra Irwin, 100 IM; Tyler Knight, 200 IM; Connor Robinson, 25 breast; Shyla Pruden, 25 free and 25 back; Luke Frazier 50 free and 50 breast ; Madison Hack, 50 free; Michael Snopik, 50 free, 50 back and 100 free; Casey Conrad, 100 fly, 50 free and 100 back; Cassandra Snopik, 200 free and 100 breast; Hawke Littell, 25 breast and 50 free; Keana Littell, 50 back; Nate Rabun, 100 free; and Gavin Robinson, 100 breast.

Bringing in second place points were Alina VanHorn, 25 free and 50 free; Connor Robinson, 25 free and 25 back; Kendall Neal, 25 free; Nathan Rabun, 50 free and 50 back ; Kyndra Irwin, 50 free; Mason Kidwell, 50 free; Taylor Robinson, 50 fly and 100 back; Joel Conrad, 50 fly, 100 free and 50 breast; Hawke Littell, 25 fly; Luke Frazier, 100 free; Gavin Robinson, 200 free; Gabby Brinkman, 25 back; Connor Robinson, 25 back; Ryann Brinkman, 25 back and 25 breast; Anthony Bump, 25 back; Madison Hack, 50 back and 50 breast; Mason Kidwell, 50 back; and Tyler Knight, 100 breast.

Adding additional points were Natalie Rose, Niles Bush, Michaela McGill, William West, Eric Mowery, Griffin McClelland, Abigail Griffith, and Brice Haughn.

“I was proud of the team,” said Snow. “It is a long way to travel to Tiffin on a weeknight! Due to some absences, we also had some creative relay combinations with younger swimmers moving up to fill spots. Everyone did a great job!”

The team then traveled to Colonel Crawford for a meet on June 30.

“It goes without saying that we didn’t win this meet!” said Snow. “They have a huge team with a lot of younger swimmers filling all the events. Even so, I was proud of how the kids did. Our older age groups measured up well, and at least our team is large enough to make it competitive. Just by having someone in the race, we at least get the third place mercy point!”

Colonel Crawford won with a score of 549-174.

First place finishes were earned by the 11-12 boys medley relay (Nathan Rabun, Luke Fraizer, Carson Mowery, Brice Haughn) and free relay (Haughn, Mowery, Hayden McClelland and Hawke Littell); the 13-14 boys medley relay (Mason Kidwell, Wesley Bush, Joel Conrad and Michael Snopik); Joel Conrad, 100 IM and 50 fly; Michael Snopik, 50 free and 50 back; Luke Fraizer, 50 breast; Casey Conrad, 100 fly; Gavin Robinson, 200 free; Evan Zmuda, 100 breast, and the 15-18 boys free relay (Casey Conrad, Evan Zmuda, Gavin Robinson and Tyler Knight).

Solid second place points came from Tyler Knight, 200 IM; Michael Snopik, 100 free; Hawke Littell, 25 Breast; Joel Conrad, 50 breast; Evan Zmuda, 100 back; Brice Haughn, 50 breast; Gavin Robinson, 100 breast; the 15-18 girls medley relay (Keana Littell, Cassandra Snopik, Taylor Robinson and Kelsey Kneipp); and the 15-18 boys 200 medley relay (Eric Mowery, Evan Zmuda, Casey Conrad and Gavin Robinson); the 9-10 boys free relay (Niles Bush, Griffin McClelland, Elias Bulkowski and Max Bulkowski); the 13-14 girls free relay (Keana Littell, Syntyche Black, Taylor Robinson and Kamry Grandstaff); Cassandra Snopik, 200 free and 100 breast, the 13-14 boys free relay (Luke Fraizer, Bradley West, Wesley Bush and William West); the 15-18 girls free relay (Cassandra Snopik, Kyndra Irwin, Madison Hack and Kelsey Kneipp);

The following swimmers also added points from their events: Casey Conrad, Gabby Brinkman, Max Bulkowski, Elias Bulkowski, Nathan Rabun, Shyla Pruden, Kamry Grandstaff, Niles Bush, Madison Hack, Mason Kidwell, Kelsey Kneipp, Wesley Bush, Hayden McClelland, Gavin Robinson, Hawke Littell, Luke Fraizer, Ryann Brinkman, Natalie Rose and Kendall Neal.

July brought a meet against Upper Sandusky as well as the league championship meet. Results for these meets will follow in the next Sentinel edition.

Information received from Dina Snow.

