HOJGA holds final tournament of season

In the final Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament of the summer, Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham finished third in the 16-18 class after shooting 82 at Valley View Golf Course. Hayes Bentley, also from MG, shot 84 to tie for fourth place in the same class.

Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks shot 72 to win that class, while Minoy Shah of Pleasant shot 80 and won a playoff to win the 13-15 class. The 12-and-under class went to Dina Shah of Pleasant, who shot 39.

Complete results of the tournament are listed below.

16-18 age group

Justin Brackenridge, 72

Rocco Longbrake, 80

Mallory Graham, 82

Zack Herbert, 84

Hayes Bentley, 84

Brennon Newell, 85

Robbie Bean, 86

Mitchell Bell, 90

Eli Shultz, 94

Emily Wilson, 95

Aidan Wilson, 95

Nick Hess, 95

Logan Doubikin, 96

Mitchell Smith, 98

Leah Fox, 106

Sophia Zehner, 107

Nathan Malone, 109

13-15 age group

Minoy Shah, 80

Talan Monticue, 80

Lincoln Finnegan, 82

Spencer Keller, 84

Bronson Dalenberg, 89

Cameron Drake, 91

Max Longwell, 92

Tyler Booker, 92

Nicholas McMullen, 94

Steven Street, 95

Mason Rinehart, 95

Thomas Kaufman, 95

Dillon Gilliland, 95

Colin Shirkey, 96

Johnathan Cusack, 101

Nathan Barre, 102

Gavin Lester, 122

Hannah Monticue, 124

Eli Graham, 124

12-and-under age group

Dina Shah, 39

Chase Brackenridge, 45

Nathan McMullen, 47

Kaden Ottley, 48

Maura Murphy, 59

Logan Keller, 61

Rayma Smith, 62

Carson Walker, 65

Keegan Keller, 70

Joe Atkins, 70

Emerson Hanna, 74

Alex Schultz, 76

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

