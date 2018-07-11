HOJGA finishes sixth tournament

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its sixth tournament of seven this summer on Tuesday at Whetstone Golf Course in Claridon.

Zack Herbert of Big Walnut won the 16-18 age group with a round of 71. Two local golfers, Mitchell Bell of Mount Gilead and Jacob Spires of Cardington, tied for fifth place with scores of 87. Minoy Shah of Pleasant won a playoff to take the 13-15 age group with a round of 79, while Chase Brackenridge of Delaware St. Mary shot 50 and then won a playoff in the 12-and-under class.

Full results of the Whetstone competition are below.

16-18 age group

Zack Herbert, 71

Justin Brackenridge, 76

Rocco Longbrake, 84

Emily Wilson, 85

Mitchell Bell, 87

Jacob Spires, 87

Hayes Bentley, 88

Robbie Bean, 90

Logen Sand, 91

Reno Overbaugh, 92

Zac Trimble, 93

Sophia Zehner, 93

Nick Hess, 97

Cayman Spires, 99

Eli Shultz, 103

Mitchell Smith, 104

Kyle Koons, 115

Nathan Malone, 121

13-15 age group

Minoy Shah, 79

Nathan Stewart, 79

Logan Bocsy, 86

Alexander Crowe, 87

Thomas Kaufman, 87

Mason Rinehart, 93

Owen Knapp, 95

Lincoln Finnegan, 96

Nathan Barre, 97

Bronson Dalenberg, 97

Nicholas McMullen, 98

Max Longwell, 99

Talan Monticue, 99

Caden Nicholson, 99

Steven Street, 100

Johnathon Cusack, 101

Andrew Crowe, 103

Ashley Watkins, 112

Tara Murphy, 118

Gavin Lester, 129

Hannah Monticue, 133

Cody Yurkovich, 134

Braden Shuff, 139

Nathan Reynolds, 148

12-and-under age group

Chase Brackenridge, 50

Rayma Smith, 50

Kaden Ottley, 51

Logan Keller, 53

Nathan McMullen, 53

Sam Reynolds, 56

Emerson Hanna, 58

Keegan Keller, 67

Carson Walker, 68

Alex Schultz, 79

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS