Graham wins again in HOJGA

Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead won her second Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament of the summer by carding a round of 73 in the 16-18 age group when the series stopped at Kenton’s Veteran’s Memorial Park last Thursday.

Also in the 16-18 group, Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead took third at 79 strokes. The 13-15 age group was won by Nathan Stewart, who shot 81; while Dina Shah won the 12-and-under group by shooting 43 over nine holes.

Through five tournaments, Graham is second in overall points in the 16-18 group with 71, while Bentley is third with 59. Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks has 82 to lead the group. Stewart leads the 13-15 group with 72 points, while second-place Logan Bocsy of Fairbanks has 68.

16-18 age group

Mallory Graham, 73

Justin Brackenridge, 78

Hayes Bentley, 79

Zack Herbert, 81

Brennon Newell, 83

Emily Wilson, 84

Robbie Bean, 86

Mitchell Bell, 86

Aidan Wilson, 89

Logen Sand, 90

Seth Payne, 91

Eli Shultz, 95

Sophia Zehner, 101

Nathan Malone, 108

Zac Trimble, 109

Kyle Koons, 110

13-15 age group

Nathan Stewart, 81

Spencer Keller, 83

Minoy Shah, 84

Logan Bocsy, 85

Tyler Booker, 87

Bronson Dalenberg, 87

Alexander Crowe, 88

Cameron Drake, 89

Jacob Beaschler, 91

Steven Street, 92

Owen Knapp, 94

Talan Monticue, 94

Thomas Kaufman, 96

Lincoln Finnegan, 98

Max Longwell, 98

Mason Rinehart, 101

Andrew Crowe, 102

Tara Murphy, 109

Nathan Barre, 114

Hunter Yancey, 116

12-and-under age group

Dina Shah, 43

Chase Brackenridge, 51

Logan Keller, 54

Rayma Smith, 55

Maura Murphy, 56

Alex Schultz, 68

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

