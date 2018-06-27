Two road races part of Sweet Corn Festival

Morrow County Community Center and the Mount Gilead cross country teams will present the 10K and 5K Sweet Corn Run on Saturday, July 21.

Both races will begin at the former Save-A-Lot parking lot (100 W. High Street) at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. For the 10K run, the registration fee is $45 until June 30 and $50 until July 13. For the 5K walk/run, the fee is $30 until June 30 and $35 until July 13. Also for the 5K, there are youth fees of $13 until June 30 and $15 until July 13. Anyone who registers by July 13 will also get a free race t-shirt.

For all details and to register online, go to www.sweetcornfestivalrun.com . For a paper copy, stop in at the Morrow County Community Center at 16 S. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Information received from Alberta Stojkovic.