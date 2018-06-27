MG’s Graham wins at HOJGA Pine Lakes event

Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham claimed first place in the 16-18 age group at Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s fourth tournament of the year.
In the competition, hosted by MG’s Pine Lakes, Graham shot 75 over 18 holes. Mount Gilead’s Hayes Bentley also placed highly in the group, tying for third by shooting 80.
Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian was the winner of the 13-15 group, while Emerson Grassbaugh of Highland tied for third with a round of 86. In the 12-and-under class, Dina Shah of Pleasant claimed the win.
Following are the complete results of the tournament.
16-18 age group
Mallory Graham, 75
Justin Brackenridge, 76
Hayes Bentley, 80
Zack Herbert, 80
Brennon Newell, 82
Aidan Wilson, 82
Reno Overbaugh, 85
Emily Wilson, 87
Logan Doubikin, 88
Robbie Bean, 92
Logen Sand, 92
Leah Fox, 96
Mitchell Smith, 97
Jacob Spires, 97
Nick Hess, 98
Cayman Spires, 98
Sophia Zehner, 100
Kyle Koons, 103
Eli Shultz, 105
Nathan Malone, 116
13-15 age group
Nathan Stewart, 75
Owen Knapp, 84
Lincoln Finnegan, 86
Emerson Grassbaugh, 86
Minoy Shah, 86
Talan Monticue, 87
Alexander Crowe, 88
Tyler Booker, 91
Johnathon Cusack, 91
Dillon Gilliland, 92
Steven Street, 92
Logan Bocsy, 93
Andrew Crowe, 93
Caden Nicholson, 94
Thomas Kaufman, 96
Bronson Dalenberg, 97
Max Longwell, 98
Nicholas McMullen, 98
Jacob Beaschler, 105
Colin Shirkey, 105
Gavin Lester, 113
Tara Murphy, 117
Nathan Barre, 126
Ashley Watkins, 127
Cody Yurkovich, 128
Braden Shuff, 134
12-and-under age group
Dina Shah, 42
Chase Brackenridge, 44
Logan Keller, 47
Maura Murphy, 49
Rayma Smith, 52
Sam Reynolds, 54
Carson Walker, 54
Kaden Ottley, 55
Nathan McMullen, 56
Keegan Keller, 61
Cecilia Grassbaugh, 62
Alex Schultz, 68
