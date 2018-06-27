MG’s Graham wins at HOJGA Pine Lakes event

Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham claimed first place in the 16-18 age group at Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s fourth tournament of the year.

In the competition, hosted by MG’s Pine Lakes, Graham shot 75 over 18 holes. Mount Gilead’s Hayes Bentley also placed highly in the group, tying for third by shooting 80.

Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian was the winner of the 13-15 group, while Emerson Grassbaugh of Highland tied for third with a round of 86. In the 12-and-under class, Dina Shah of Pleasant claimed the win.

Following are the complete results of the tournament.

16-18 age group

Mallory Graham, 75

Justin Brackenridge, 76

Hayes Bentley, 80

Zack Herbert, 80

Brennon Newell, 82

Aidan Wilson, 82

Reno Overbaugh, 85

Emily Wilson, 87

Logan Doubikin, 88

Robbie Bean, 92

Logen Sand, 92

Leah Fox, 96

Mitchell Smith, 97

Jacob Spires, 97

Nick Hess, 98

Cayman Spires, 98

Sophia Zehner, 100

Kyle Koons, 103

Eli Shultz, 105

Nathan Malone, 116

13-15 age group

Nathan Stewart, 75

Owen Knapp, 84

Lincoln Finnegan, 86

Emerson Grassbaugh, 86

Minoy Shah, 86

Talan Monticue, 87

Alexander Crowe, 88

Tyler Booker, 91

Johnathon Cusack, 91

Dillon Gilliland, 92

Steven Street, 92

Logan Bocsy, 93

Andrew Crowe, 93

Caden Nicholson, 94

Thomas Kaufman, 96

Bronson Dalenberg, 97

Max Longwell, 98

Nicholas McMullen, 98

Jacob Beaschler, 105

Colin Shirkey, 105

Gavin Lester, 113

Tara Murphy, 117

Nathan Barre, 126

Ashley Watkins, 127

Cody Yurkovich, 128

Braden Shuff, 134

12-and-under age group

Dina Shah, 42

Chase Brackenridge, 44

Logan Keller, 47

Maura Murphy, 49

Rayma Smith, 52

Sam Reynolds, 54

Carson Walker, 54

Kaden Ottley, 55

Nathan McMullen, 56

Keegan Keller, 61

Cecilia Grassbaugh, 62

Alex Schultz, 68

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

