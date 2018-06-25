MG’s Bolha to Mount Vernon

Despite not having started playing golf in high school until partway through his sophomore year, Mount Gilead graduate Jason Bolha was able to accomplish enough to get the attention of college programs.

As a result, he’ll be competing for Mount Vernon Nazarene University this fall. “I started halfway through my sophomore year,” he said. “Mike Barron, my first coach, got me to come out and I got attached to it.”

He will be the second member of his family to attend MVNU in recent years, as his sister, Bryanna, went there for cross country and track after graduating from Mount Gilead in 2015.

“Going over there and seeing the campus and meeting a few people helped make my decision easier,” he said. “It will give me a good opportunity to continue playing athletics and it’s a good Christian college and solid university. I’ve heard good things about it. I looked at a few others, but was pretty certain I wanted to go to Mount Vernon.”

Bolha is looking to major in some sort of business field or perhaps education. While competing for the golf team, he feels that he is strong in some aspects of his game, but needs to improve upon others.

“Overall consistency is a big part of my game and also my short game — putting and chipping,” he said. “Off the tee and driving the ball, I’m not too consistent and I’ll need to be hitting irons better.”

During his time with the Indians, he was a second-team all-league performer as a junior and a first-team pick his senior year. With that level of success, he has many good memories of those years.

“I have a lot of good memories,” he said. “Playing in my first golf match and seeing what I could shoot and continuously improving. Being able to enjoy every moment of it and meeting new people.”

Now, he’s looking forward to making more memories with MVNU.

“I’m looking forward to getting better at golf and the opportunity to see what I can do and what I’m capable of while playing tournaments and seeing new courses.”

Mount Gilead graduate Jason Bolha (front row, left) will play golf for Mount Vernon Nazarene University this fall. Sitting with him is MVNU coach Mike King. In the back row are Bolha’s parents, Bernie and Sabrina. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_bolha3.jpg Mount Gilead graduate Jason Bolha (front row, left) will play golf for Mount Vernon Nazarene University this fall. Sitting with him is MVNU coach Mike King. In the back row are Bolha’s parents, Bernie and Sabrina. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS