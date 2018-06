Karen’s Cup at Cardinal

The Cardinal Center’s first major event of the year was Karen’s Cup, which took place from May 25-27 at the Morrow County trap shooting facility.

Attendance was up on two of the three days, leading to a small overall improvement, with 942 total competitors scattered over seven events, as compared to last year’s 900.

Complete results of Karen’s Cup are below. Results from the Buckeye Open (May 30 to June 3) and the Ohio State Shoot (June 18-24) will be printed in upcoming issues.

Event 1: Ian H. Wilkshire Jr. Singles

Class AA, Randy Wilhelm, 99; Class A, Britt Havenar, 100; Class B, Keith Holzer, 98; Class C, Mark Holmer, 98; Class D, Marty Clark, 96; Sub Junior, Sam Hawkins, 91; Junior, Alex McCafferty, 95; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 100; Sub Veteran, Ed Harruff, 100; Veteran, Michael Meacham, 98; Sr. Veteran, Morgan Lough, 99; Lady1, Rachel Kelly, 97; Lady2, Cheryl Roser, 94.

Event 2: Zack B. Howell Handicap

Champion, Kenneth Rosenbluh, 98; Runner-up, Larry Wright, 98; Sub Junior, Charles Moody Jr., 78; Junior, Bryce Havenar, 96; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 91; Sub Veteran, Clay Bauserman, 95; Veteran, Richard Cooksey, 95; Sr. Veteran, Jack Shrum, 95; Lady1, Sharon Cogan, 96; Lady2, Cheryl Roser, 78.

Event 3: Richard J. Zombek Doubles

Class AA, Randy Wilhelm, 196; Class A, Carl Schultz, 192; Class B, Brant Snively, 189; Class C, Larry Wright, 183; Class D, Robert Warren, 175; Sub Junior, Charles Moody Jr., 139; Junior, Bryce Havenar, 172; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 194; Sub Veteran, Jeffrey Schlichter, 194; Veteran, Robert Dyer, 196; Sr. Veteran, Mark Watkins, 189; Lady1, Elaina McCarthy, 187; Lady2, Noreen Snively, 130.

Event 4: Singles Championship

Champion, Rick Springer, 199; Class AA, Dirk Meckstroth, 199; Class A, Ron Waldock, 198; Class B, Charles Smith, 197; Class C, Carl Gioffre, 192; Class D, Jason Zimmerman, 191; Sub Junior, Zachary Allgyre, 189; Junior, Jackson Sokel, 193; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 198; Sub Veteran, Ed Harruff, 198; Veteran, Robert Dyer, 197; Sr. Veteran, Michael Roese, 197; Lady1, Michele Heimann, 193; Lady2, Carol Dudash, 183.

Event 5: Saturday Preliminary Handicap

Champion, Dirk Meckstroth, 98; Runner-up, Timothy McMillan, 98; Sub Junior, Joshua Berger, 92; Junior; Bryce Havenar, 93; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 96; Sub Veteran, Bert Scali, 95; Veteran, Robert Dyer, 94; Sr. Veteran, Tony Gioffre, 96; Lady1, Rachel Kelly, 97; Lady2, Anne Raposo, 84.

Event 6: Doubles Championship

Champion, Steve Stedman, 99; Class AA, Robert Caplinger, 99; Class A, Dan Ryan, 97; Class B, Mike Smeltz, 93; Class C, Josh Brown, 94; Class D, Rodney Brown, 91; Sub Junior, Charles Moody Jr., 68; Junior, Bryce Havenar, 89; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 98; Sub Veteran, Jeffrey Schlichter, 98; Veteran, Robert Dyer, 97; Sr. Veteran, Michael Roese, 94; Lady1, Elaina McCarthy, 96; Lady2, Maggie Kalejs, 91.

Event 7: Handicap Championship

Champion, Eric Shreve, 99; Runner-up, Chris Howell, 97; Sub Junior, Joshua Berger, 90; Junior, Bryce Havenar, 93; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob, 98; Sub Veteran, Dwight Parmiter, 97; Veteran, Samuel Runkle, 98; Sr. Veteran, Bruce Wagner, 97; Lady1, Jennifer Hedrick, 94; Lady2, Peggy Ann Wise, 94.

All Around

Champion, Austin Jacob, 394; Class AA, Steve Stedman, 390; Class A, Eric Shreve, 391; Class B, Keith Holzer, 376; Class C, Patric Westfall Sr., 363; Class D, Rodney Brown, 370; Sub Junior, Charles Moody Jr., 325; Junior Gold, J.M. Perrill, 377; Sub Veteran, Ed Harruff, 382; Veteran, Robert Dyer, 387; Sr. Veteran, Michael Roese, 384; Lady1, Rachel Kelly, 368; Lady2, Maggie Kalejs, 330.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

