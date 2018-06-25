Mid-Ohio School teaming with Maria’s Message

The Mid-Ohio School takes its Honda Teen Defensive Driving Program curriculum and Honda Civic Skid Car on the road later this Saturday (June 30) to Columbus, Ohio, for a Maria’s Message Safe Driving Day.

On Sept. 17, 2013, 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi and his family lost their 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident. Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have made it their mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving and the affect it can have on their life. This mission includes public service announcements, Maria’s Message presentations at area high schools, and free defensive driving courses for teens.

“This year, as we observe the fifth anniversary of the distracted driving death of Maria Tiberi, we also mark year five of our partnership with The Mid-Ohio School in our Maria’s Message Safe Driving Days campaign,” said Angela Pace, 10TV’s Director of Community Affairs. “We’re convinced that these free defensive driving classes are making a difference. We hear back from parents and students about how effective the drills are. And they love the Mid-Ohio instructors … and so do I!”

Three sessions involving about 90 students who have pre-registered for class will be presented by The Mid-Ohio School on Saturday. The program will be at Thirty-One Gifts headquarters (3425 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219) for those interested in watching the training in progress. Additional classes are scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, and Saturday, Aug. 25. To learn more about the future dates, please visit 10TV.com.

“We are proud to partner with WBNS-10TV, Dom and the Tiberi family for the fifth year in keeping Maria’s Message alive,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School. “We hope to make a difference by raising awareness to the dangers of bad driving habits and reducing the amount of distracted driving that is happening. We know this partnership is saving lives of teenage drivers.”

This program teaches techniques not found in typical drivers’ education classrooms. Instructors from The Mid-Ohio School put students behind the wheel to learn skills they will use throughout their driving lives. Students will practice emergency lane change, wet pavement braking, and skid car drills.

In its 25th anniversary season of operation, The Mid-Ohio School has an official vehicle partnership with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. which makes up The Mid-Ohio School’s fleet of Acura ILXs, Honda Civics, and Honda S2000s. Two of the Honda Civics are also equipped with skid systems to practice car control techniques for oversteer and understeer situations often encountered in inclement weather conditions.

Additional sponsors of The Mid-Ohio School include Coca-Cola, Comfort Inn, Cooper Tires, Honda Performance Development, Malco, Sunoco, Quality Inn & Suites, Summit Racing, and Total Oil.