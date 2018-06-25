HOJGA finishes third tournament

Two Mount Gilead golfers placed in the top three of the 16-18 age group in Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s third tournament of the summer, hosted by Marysville.

Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks won in last week’s competition with a round of 75. Hayes Bentley then placed second by shooting 78, while Mallory Graham tied for third with a round of 82.

Logan Bocsy of Fairbanks claimed the 13-15 group by shooting 77, while Delaware’s Chase Brackenridge was first in the 12-and-under group, scoring 42.

Following are the complete results of the tournament.

16-18 age group

Justin Brackenridge, 75

Hayes Bentley, 78

Mallory Graham, 82

Zack Herbert, 82

Robbie Bean, 83

Reno Overbaugh, 83

Kameron Hall, 84

Seth Payne, 86

Rocco Longbrake, 87

Brennon Newell, 87

Emily Wilson, 88

Logan Doubikin, 89

Jacob Spires, 89

Leah Fox, 94

Aidan Wilson, 95

Eli Shultz, 96

Mitchell Smith, 98

Cayman Spires, 98

Zac Trimble, 98

Nick Hess, 101

Nathan Malone, 110

13-15 age group

Logan Bocsy, 77

Spencer Keller, 79

Nathan Stewart, 80

Talan Monticue, 83

Alexander Crowe, 88

Bronson Dalenberg, 89

Steven Street, 89

Thomas Kaufman, 94

Emerson Grassbaugh, 97

Andrew Crowe, 99

Max Longwell, 100

Johnathon Cusack, 101

Owen Knapp, 101

Mason Rinehart, 104

Caden Nicholson, 105

Tara Murphy, 111

Cody Yurkovich, 119

Ashley Watkins, 121

Nathan Reynolds, 137

Eli Graham, 149

12-and-under age group

Chase Brackenridge, 42

Logan Keller, 45

Sam Reynolds, 51

Kaden Ottley, 52

Maura Murphy, 57

Rayma Smith, 58

Cecilia Grassbaugh, 59

Emerson Hanna, 65

Alex Schultz, 72

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

