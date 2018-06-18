Locals top KMAC picks

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference recently announced its all-league teams for baseball and softball.

In baseball, Don Kline of Highland was co-Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Ryan Hathaway of Fredericktown. Mack Anglin of Highland shared Player of the Year honors with Nick Cunningham of Fredericktown. Daniel Kill of Cardington, Matty Reid of Highland and Chris Bood of Northmor were all named All-Academic players.

Named to the first team from Morrow County were Wyatt Reeder of Northmor and Anglin, Reid and Tate Tobin, all from Highland.

Members of local teams took home plenty of hardware in softball, as well. Cardington’s Casey Bertke was named Player of the Year, while Shelly Hornsby of Highland was named Coach of the Year. Rylie Partlow of Cardington and Taylor Duncan of Danville received All-Academic honors.

Morrow County claimed eight of the 14 spots on the first team, as well. Named were Parker Steck and Kaitlyn Carney of Highland; McKenzie Bump of Mount Gilead; Bertke, Baylee Adams and Partlow from Cardington and Cristianna Boggs and Lily Tate from Northmor.

A handful of those players also received All-Ohio recognition, highlighted by a pair of first-team All-Ohioans.

In baseball, Anglin was a first-team pick at pitcher in Division II for Highland. Bertke was an All-Ohio first-team pitcher in Division III softball for Cardington, while teammate Baylee Adams received honorable mention recognition. Mount Gilead’s Bump was a second-team pick in Division III, while in Division II, Steck from Highland got honorable mention.

Baseball

First Team: Caleb Gallwitz, East Knox; Ethan Beckett, East Knox; Jackson Goulter, Centerburg; Wyatt Reeder, Northmor; Nick Cunningham, Fredericktown; Leighton Cunningham, Fredericktown; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Mack Anglin, Cardington; Tate Tobin, Highland; Matty Reid, Highland; Skyler Durbin, Danville.

Second Team: Mostyn Evans, Northmor; Austin Wheeler, Northmor; Brad Wolford, Fredericktown; Lane Ballard, Highland; Kyle Munday, Highland; Nico Wade, Cardington; Daniel Kill, Cardington; Kasson Krownapple, East Knox; Dawson David, East Knox; Trey Purdy, Centerburg; Brenden Christy, Centerburg; J.J. Davis, Centerburg.

Honorable Mention: Clem Cunningham, Fredericktown; Kyle Kegley, Northmor; Dylan James, Danville; Weston Melick, East Knox; Liam Garrett, Highland; Isaac George, Mount Gilead; Dallas Scott, Centerburg; Devin Jackson, Cardington.

Player of the Year: Mack Anglin, Highland; Nick Cunningham, Fredericktown.

All-Academic: Daniel Kill, Cardington; Matty Reid, Highland; Chris Bood, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Hathaway, Fredericktown; Don Kline, Highland.

Softball

First Team: Hallie Rine, East Knox; Parker Steck, Highland; Kaitlyn Carney, Highland; McKenzie Bump, Mount Gilead; Casey Bertke, Cardington; Baylee Adams, Cardington; Rylie Partlow, Cardington; Cristianna Boggs, Northmor; Lily Tate, Northmor; McKinley Alberts, Danville; Kaitlynn Briggs, Danville; Taylor Duncan, Danville; Ashlee Montalvo, Fredericktown; Noa Sesma, Centerburg.

Second Team: Cami Bailey, East Knox; Mattie Ruehrmund, Highland; Elizabeth Jensen, Highland; Brooklyn Whitt, Cardington; Hannah Duncan, Danville; CeCe Newbold, Danville; Alexis Stringfellow, Fredericktown; Amelia Smith, Centerburg; Haven Farson, Highland; Kierson George, Cardington; Sammie Lavender, Danville; Aria Hoeflish, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland; Madison Noble, Mount Gilead; Alexis McKee, East Knox; Savannah Dehart, Centerburg; Megan Adkins, Northmor; Sydney Sanson, Fredericktown; Daleigh Parker, Danville; Taiylor Hubley, Cardington.

Player of the Year: Casey Bertke, Cardington.

All-Academic: Rylie Partlow, Cardington; Taylor Duncan, Danville.

Coach of the Year: Shelly Hornsby, Highland.

Cardington pitcher Casey Bertke was named the Player of the Year in the KMAC and also was tabbed as a first-team All-Ohioan in Division III softball for her efforts during her sophomore season. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_caseybertke.jpg Cardington pitcher Casey Bertke was named the Player of the Year in the KMAC and also was tabbed as a first-team All-Ohioan in Division III softball for her efforts during her sophomore season. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mack Anglin capped his junior year with Highland by being named a first-team All-Ohio pitcher in Division II. He also was picked as co-Player of the Year in the KMAC. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_mackanglin.jpg Mack Anglin capped his junior year with Highland by being named a first-team All-Ohio pitcher in Division II. He also was picked as co-Player of the Year in the KMAC. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Anglin, Bertke first-team All-Ohioans

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS