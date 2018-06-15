HOJGA plays at Kings Mill

In Heart of Ohio’s second summer golf tournament, hosted by Kings Mill Thursday, Kameron Hall of Marion Harding won the 16-18 age group with a round of 77, while Minoy Shah won the 13-15 group after shooting 83 and winning a three-hole tiebreaker and Dina Shah, also of Pleasant, took the 12-and-under class with a score of 39.
Locally, Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead finished third in the 16-18 group, shooting 81 on the day.
Following are the complete results of the tournament.
16-18 age group
Kameron Hall, 77
Robbie Bean, 80
Justin Brackenridge, 80
Hayes Bentley, 81
Brennon Newell, 82
Zack Herbert, 84
Seth Payne, 85
Aidan Wilson, 86
Rocco Longbrake, 89
Leah Fox, 90
Logan Doubikin, 92
Sophia Zehner, 92
Levi Goins, 95
Jacob Spires, 95
Logen Sand, 96
Kyle Koons, 99
Cayman Spires, 99
Mitchell Smith, 100
Nathan Malone, 116
13-15 age group
Minoy Shah, 83
Mason Rinehart, 83
Logan Bocsy, 85
Andrew Crowe, 86
Talan Monticue, 88
Alexander Crowe, 89
Cameron Drake, 92
Caden Nicholson, 92
Emerson Grassbaugh, 93
Bronson Dalenberg, 96
Nathan Barre, 97
Steven Street, 97
Thomas Kaufman, 104
Max Longwell, 107
Jacob Beauschler, 108
Nathan Reynolds, 124
Gavin Lester, 127
Cody Yurkovich, 129
Braden Shuff, 139
Eli Graham, 146
12-and-under age group
Dina Shah, 39
Chase Brackenridge, 43
Logan Keller, 45
Kaden Ottley, 46
Sam Reynolds, 46
Maura Murphy, 51
Cecilia Grassbaugh, 58
Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU