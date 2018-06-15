HOJGA plays at Kings Mill

In Heart of Ohio’s second summer golf tournament, hosted by Kings Mill Thursday, Kameron Hall of Marion Harding won the 16-18 age group with a round of 77, while Minoy Shah won the 13-15 group after shooting 83 and winning a three-hole tiebreaker and Dina Shah, also of Pleasant, took the 12-and-under class with a score of 39.

Locally, Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead finished third in the 16-18 group, shooting 81 on the day.

Following are the complete results of the tournament.

16-18 age group

Kameron Hall, 77

Robbie Bean, 80

Justin Brackenridge, 80

Hayes Bentley, 81

Brennon Newell, 82

Zack Herbert, 84

Seth Payne, 85

Aidan Wilson, 86

Rocco Longbrake, 89

Leah Fox, 90

Logan Doubikin, 92

Sophia Zehner, 92

Levi Goins, 95

Jacob Spires, 95

Logen Sand, 96

Kyle Koons, 99

Cayman Spires, 99

Mitchell Smith, 100

Nathan Malone, 116

13-15 age group

Minoy Shah, 83

Mason Rinehart, 83

Logan Bocsy, 85

Andrew Crowe, 86

Talan Monticue, 88

Alexander Crowe, 89

Cameron Drake, 92

Caden Nicholson, 92

Emerson Grassbaugh, 93

Bronson Dalenberg, 96

Nathan Barre, 97

Steven Street, 97

Thomas Kaufman, 104

Max Longwell, 107

Jacob Beauschler, 108

Nathan Reynolds, 124

Gavin Lester, 127

Cody Yurkovich, 129

Braden Shuff, 139

Eli Graham, 146

12-and-under age group

Dina Shah, 39

Chase Brackenridge, 43

Logan Keller, 45

Kaden Ottley, 46

Sam Reynolds, 46

Maura Murphy, 51

Cecilia Grassbaugh, 58

