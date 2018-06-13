Mid Ohio Bullets win in Marion

The Mid Ohio Bullets 14U team claimed another championship at the Marion Presidential Classic, which ran June 8-10. In pool play, they defeated Pickerington Big Katz 16-6 and topped Grove City Vipers 14-1. They then beat Legacy Stars 12-0 in the quarterfinals, Ohio Patriots 10-2 in the semifinals and Ohio Vipers 13-6 in the finals. Pictured are, standing (l-r): Marshall Shepherd, Max Lower, Luke Shepherd, Sam Seidel, Isaac Blair, Griffin Workman, Bohdi Workman, Pierce Lower and Blaine Bowman. Sitting is Jeremy Holloway.

The Mid Ohio Bullets 14U team claimed another championship at the Marion Presidential Classic, which ran June 8-10. In pool play, they defeated Pickerington Big Katz 16-6 and topped Grove City Vipers 14-1. They then beat Legacy Stars 12-0 in the quarterfinals, Ohio Patriots 10-2 in the semifinals and Ohio Vipers 13-6 in the finals. Pictured are, standing (l-r): Marshall Shepherd, Max Lower, Luke Shepherd, Sam Seidel, Isaac Blair, Griffin Workman, Bohdi Workman, Pierce Lower and Blaine Bowman. Sitting is Jeremy Holloway. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_bullets.jpg The Mid Ohio Bullets 14U team claimed another championship at the Marion Presidential Classic, which ran June 8-10. In pool play, they defeated Pickerington Big Katz 16-6 and topped Grove City Vipers 14-1. They then beat Legacy Stars 12-0 in the quarterfinals, Ohio Patriots 10-2 in the semifinals and Ohio Vipers 13-6 in the finals. Pictured are, standing (l-r): Marshall Shepherd, Max Lower, Luke Shepherd, Sam Seidel, Isaac Blair, Griffin Workman, Bohdi Workman, Pierce Lower and Blaine Bowman. Sitting is Jeremy Holloway. Courtesy Photo